It was a seminal moment in Blake Hughes's young life.
Ahead of the 20-year-old reinsman's packed schedule at Tamworth Paceway on Thursday, he has revisited the year he spent in the city and the profound impact the experience had on him.
For it was in Tamworth that Hughes started a tiling apprenticeship after moving there from Cessnock following the 2019-20 season, when he drove 121 winners - a record for him and a significant achievement that underscored his great potential.
Hughes relocated to Tamworth with his then partner, fellow driver Jemma Coney. And it was in the country music capital that he decided to make harness racing his No 1 priority.
At the time, he said the apprenticeship was his main focus and he was "just driving on the side", although he still notched up 66 winners that year.
"I just had a bit of a break from it, and worked out that that's what I wanna do," he said of harness racing.
"I gave an apprenticeship a go in Tamworth," he added. "It was good, but I'd rather do the horses."
Hughes, who hails from Maitland, returned to Cessnock ahead of the 2022 season and reunited with his mentor, trainer Clayton Harmey, and resumed using Newcastle as his home track.
It was a judicious decision.
This month, Hughes celebrated his 300th career win. He currently sits seventh on the state's drivers premiership with 101 wins and 233 minor placings for the season.
In a Facebook post in January, he announced that he was in a relationship with fellow driver Grace Panella.
"Very happy with it," he said of his career, adding that he "never expected" to drive so many winners when he started in the sport.
"[I was] lucky enough to get the good drives that people put me on, so it makes it a lot easier."
Next season, Hughes said he wanted to "step up a bit and probably drive more in Sydney" while targeting group races.
On Thursday, he has seven drives including four for Anthony Missen - the main trainer he works with in Tamworth.
Panella, who reached 100 career wins last month, has eight drives in Tamworth.
