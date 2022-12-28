"Break your journey, not your neck".
That's the motto Driver Reviver volunteers hope travellers keep in mind this holiday season.
Between 9am and 12:30 pm on Wednesday alone, 24 people had pulled up at the Tamworth kiosk for a free cuppa and a cookie.
Travellers were greeted with a smile by volunteers Alex Valdavs and George Brook.
"We believe that we're here to do our bit to stop accidents on the roads," Mr Valdavs said.
"And encourage people to have a bit of a rest, and have a cup of coffee, a chat, have some biscuits, before they continue on their way."
The service was saved from lapsing in 2021 when Tamworth's churches combined to staff it, after the Peel Valley Lions Club retired from its 25-year stretch behind the counter.
Up to 180 people have dropped by during the course of the week to indulge in biscuits provided by Arnotts, and tea provided by Bushells, as well as local information from Tamworth Regional Council, Scripture Unions, and Driver Revival.
"It's constant," Mr Valdavs said.
"There's not really a period where it's really busy and then slack, it's just constant."
The national program addressing fatigue-related road trauma advises all travellers to be well-rested before taking off on a long trip, take regular breaks for at least 15 minutes every two hours, get plenty of fresh air, share the driving, and maintain a calm environment inside the car.
The volunteers enjoy chatting to people about where they've travelled from and what the conditions are like, and then passing on that information to others.
And, they're saving lives by providing a reminder - and space - to rest.
"We're looking after things," Mr Brook said.
"The cups do not have lids on them, so they can't just put it in the car and go."
Tamworth Driver Reviver is open at 511 Armidale Road from 9am to 5pm until December 31, and again in January on the 1st and 2nd of the month, the 6th to 8th and the 13th to 29th.
Police are cracking down on road rule breakers this holiday period, and are also targeting fatigued driving.
