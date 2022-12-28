The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

RFS urges Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains landholders to check hay stacks; Tamworth RFS crews battle grass fires

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers have been urged to check their hay stacks. File picture

FIREFIGHTERS have urged farmers across the region to carefully manage their hay stacks as flooding rains are replaced by hot days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.