FIREFIGHTERS have urged farmers across the region to carefully manage their hay stacks as flooding rains are replaced by hot days.
The warning comes as the Rural Fire Service (RFS) has battled three grass fires in the Tamworth area in the past two days.
The RFS has called on all property owners in the Liverpool Plains, Gunnedah and Upper Hunter areas to check on their hay supplies regularly and make sure valuable machinery and stock are stored separately.
RFS Superintendent Paul McGrath said there have been a number of fires reported recently and they can cause expensive losses.
"Recent flooding has seen hay saturated and although water may have receded, lower levels of hay could still be quite wet, hot weather can lead to problems like combusting," he said.
"Hay shed fires have the potential to cause considerable damage to farming infrastructure.
"In some fires, the loss of hay bales and storage sheds has been extensive, but worse still these fires have also damaged or destroyed expensive farm machinery and supplies that were stored nearby."
Hay bales can be broken open to be checked, or a crowbar or metal rod could be inserted to check the temperature.
"If the bar or metal rod comes out hot, then there is a problem and the hay bale needs to be pulled apart as soon as possible to cool," Superintendent McGrath said.
"Especially with warmer weather, there is considerable risk of hay igniting when it has been saturated due to flooding, or stacked while wet or not cured, so we recommend hay is checked and separated, and is stored in a dry, well-ventilated area away from other machinery at all times."
He recommended mowing firebreaks around hay storage areas.
READ ALSO:
The RFS Fires Near Me site showed two grass fires broke out in the Somerton area on Tuesday afternoon, while a grass fire was burning on Appleby Lane near Tamworth on Wednesday.
Firefighters had previously warned of the heightened risk of fires with significant grass growth after rain.
Superintendent McGrath said at the time that two years of wet weather had led to prolific vegetation growth across NSW, with the state "now facing its most significant grass fire threat in more than a decade".
"It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for grasslands to cure and for fires to take hold, even in areas which have experienced recent heavy rains and flooding," he said.
"Grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening homes, crops and livelihoods."
It comes as permits were suspended across much of the region, with authorities trying to prevent a disaster occurring during the warm weather over the festive break.
The RFS confirmed all permits - required for any fire during the summer months and bushfire danger period - had been suspended until early in the new year.
The Namoi Gwydir RFS said particular hot spots, like the Moree Plains, Narrabri and Gwydir local government areas are covered by the ban.
"You are not allowed to light fires in the open without a permit during the bushfire danger period," an RFS spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.