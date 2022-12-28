FILM buff Grant Lee thinks 2D movies are great - but 3D is "just out of this world".
Avatar: The Way of Water has been Forum 6 Tamworth's biggest movie of 2022 within just two weeks of its release, sneaking in a few screenings before the big Boxing Day boom.
Interest in the picture is heightened because there hasn't been a 3D movie for some time, cinema manager Mr Lee told the Leader.
"Back in 2009, when the original Avatar came out, it was spectacular in 3D," he said.
"The number of people I've spoken to after having seen it in 3D, have said just visually, it is amazing."
Crowds turn out to the cinemas in droves on Boxing Day, and studios tend to release blockbusters on the day.
The Avatar movie "snuck a few sessions in" before the big day.
"It has paid off," Mr Lee said.
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; The Lost King; and I Wanna Dance with Somebody were all released on Boxing Day and the momentum has continued into the following days.
Easter and the July school holiday period rival the day after Christmas for movie-going, but can't quite beat it.
Mr Lee has been with Forum 6 for 26 years, and is the longest serving staff member from 100 staff within the company's three cinemas.
"When I first started, I would see everything," he said.
With a refined taste from decades in the industry - he picks and chooses what to go and see.
The newest Avatar makes the list.
"Some movies, you have to see on the big screen, and Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar, they're ones you must see on the big screen," he said.
"They just don't seem to have that wow factor on the small screen."
Top Gun: Maverick was Mr Lee's favourite film of the year, and he admits to seeing it more than once.
"A heap" of blockbusters are hitting the big screen in the new year as well.
Mr Lee is looking forward to seeing Shazam! Fury of the Gods; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; The Marvels; Star Trek 4; and Wonka.
Residents should beat the heat this week and settle down in a seat in the cinema, he said.
"It could be a little bit busier, but it is busy," he said.
The Boxing Day success follows difficulty in the industry with the COVID-19 pandemic.
