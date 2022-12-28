The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Zach Hatch's Christmas a family and racetrack treat

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abby Schmiedel and Zach Hatch had a winning start to the festive season at Tamworth Racecourse on Saturday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

It was the crescendo to a wonderful Christmas for Zach Hatch, as his two great loves - family and thoroughbreds - came together poignantly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.