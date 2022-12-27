IT'S ABOUT as good as 'beaches' in the region get.
The sun was shining over Lake Keepit, the water was fresh and the shores were lined with campers and day trippers making the most of summer holidays.
One regular visitor to the dam told the Leader there were more dam-goers there on Tuesday than he had seen in a long time.
"The shores were lined with people," he said.
"It's great to see."
He said people had travelled from places like Quirindi, Tamworth and Gunnedah for the day, while the camping area was also busy.
Swimmers could be seen enjoying the pontoon, while others tried their luck at waterskiing, dare devils jumped on donuts and anglers dropped a line from boats.
Some simply went for a relaxing float or hopped on board a kayak or paddleboard.
With clear and bright blue skies, it was the perfect day out, and locals were in need of a cool-off with the temperature reaching more than 32 degrees in Tamworth by 3.30pm and 29 degrees in Gunnedah.
Lake Keepit was sitting at 99.6 per cent full on Tuesday afternoon.
Dam-goers have had limited options this festive season, with Chaffey Dam, Pindari Dam, Blue Holes on the Gara River and parts of Copeton Dam under a red alert for potentially toxic blue-green algae levels.
The red alert at Split Rock Dam was lifted by Water NSW.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
