Armidale's first and only female mayor Rosemary Leitch AM has passed away at the age of 92.
Rosemary served as mayor of what was then called Armidale City Council from 1988 to 1993.
She took on the position after she was recognised for her talent, work ethic and integrity following five years as a councillor.
During her time on council, she fought to keep local shopkeepers in the Beardy Street Mall in the face of encroaching competition from multinational supermarket corporations.
"She wanted Armidale to succeed as a town economically and also as a good and caring community," her daughter Marianne said.
Rosemary held active roles in the Armidale community, including with PLC school, the University of New England, and was a great supporter of local groups, especially the Armidale Youth Orchestra.
In 2014, her efforts were recognised with as a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the community of Armidale, to local government, and to a range of arts organisations.
Born and raised in Sydney, Rosemary attended Sydney University where she studied for an arts degree and met her future husband David, who was studying medicine.
After graduation, the pair married in 1953 and moved to the UK with their two first-born children, David and James, so her husband could finish his surgery training.
It was there where Alison was born.
The family of five returned to Australia where Marianne was born, and in 1961 they bought a house in Armidale and later welcomed Felicity into the world.
Their family home on Garibaldi Street became a beacon of good memories, a place where the family would return to celebrate Christmas with food, discussion and good times.
This year was the first Christmas, except for the one during the devastating bushfires of 2019, that the family will not be there, her son James said.
"She was a very warm, outgoing and vivacious woman," James said.
"She was tall and good-looking. And she was very community-minded.
"She also supported a lot of people around the town including people who weren't that well off.
"She'd try and employ them and help those people who have had some difficult challenges in their life."
It was also there at the house on Garibaldi Street among the "incredible garden" where the Armidale Youth Orchestra would hold their annual concert.
A keen gardener, blackberry jam preserver, voracious reader, excellent cook, traveller and walker, she loved the outdoors, people and the Armidale community.
Packing a picnic into a wicker basket for an afternoon sipping hot tea from a thermos beside the family's favourite water hole, are among Marianne and Felicity's favourite childhood memories.
"She was funny and had a really good wicked sense of humour," Felicity said.
"She always asked and listened."
"And she was a very bright woman, very engaged and had a lot of friends," Marianne said.
"They were very loving parents. And we're incredibly appreciative to have had both of them in our lives. We feel very privileged."
Marianne said their mother missed their father terribly after he died in 1988, and that she "threw herself into working for the community".
"She continued to create in her garden and spent quality time with her many friends and family," Marianne said.
"She loved nature and could often be found at the end of the day enjoying a good malt whiskey on her terrace, contemplating the garden, listening to the birdsong, and appreciating all that Armidale had to offer."
Rosemary is survived by her five children, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral on January 9, 2023. The family has requested no flowers.
