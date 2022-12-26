AN ARMIDALE family has been able to take a much-needed rest along the coast after a tough few years, as their young daughter Ruby battles cancer.
Ruby's mother Jennifer said their recent trip was the first time her daughter has been to the beach, gone fishing and had breakfast in a café.
Her mother Jennifer said Ruby had treatment scheduled for just before Christmas Day and it can make her quite unwell.
The family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Forster on the NSW Mid North Coast recently, which gives up to 40 families the chance to relax and create precious memories together.
"It was so good to be able to get away and be a family, enjoy each other's company in a lovely location, and it was so amazing to see her swimming in the ocean," Jennifer said.
READ ALSO:
When the young girl received her initial diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in May last year, Ruby and her mother had to travel immediately by air ambulance from Armidale to Newcastle.
"We had no idea what was happening or would happen, let alone thinking about where to stay," Jennifer said.
"But over time, we became close with many of the staff and volunteers.
"Ruby continues to have treatment at the John Hunter Hospital so it's nice to see friendly faces. It's like a home away from home for Ruby."
The family also stayed for about 203 nights at the Ronald McDonald House in Newcastle to be closer to Ruby during her oncology visits, saving the family about $23,000.
Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO Ross Bingham said they rely on community support and donations to help alleviate some of the financial burdens many families with sick or injured children face.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.