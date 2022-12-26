The Northern Daily Leader
Ruby experiences beach for first time while battling cancer with Armidale family able to holiday at Ronald McDonald House Forster

By Rachel Gray
December 26 2022 - 6:30pm
Ruby and her mother Jennifer with their family at the Ronald McDonald House. Picture supplied

AN ARMIDALE family has been able to take a much-needed rest along the coast after a tough few years, as their young daughter Ruby battles cancer.

