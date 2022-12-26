The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth regional weather: hottest day of 2022 recorded on Christmas Day

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 26 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa hit up the skate park last week. Picture by Gareth Gardner

DID YOU feel the heat yesterday?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.