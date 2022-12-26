DID YOU feel the heat yesterday?
It was a true Australian summer Christmas yesterday when Tamworth recorded the hottest day of the year so far.
The summer season has well and truly arrived with the mercury peaking at 33.9 degrees on the afternoon of December 25, according to the official weather station at the city's airport.
It marked a jump of almost 10 degrees up from Saturday, when the maximum temperature was only 24.5 degrees in Tamworth.
Christmas Day was only the sixth time this summer that the temperature cracked 30 degrees, and only the second time it has been more than 32 degrees.
Christmas Day 2022 was warmer than in 2021 and 2020.
Boxing Day had already cracked 30 degrees by 11am.
For those on holidays in Tamworth it's definitely weather for hats, sunglasses and sunscreen, with the week leading up to New Year's Eve forecast to be warm and clear.
Some may find it a little harder to cool off with some of the local dams, including Chaffey Dam, still off limits due to dangerous blue-green algae blooms.
For those that do hit the water, safety is paramount and police will be out and about ensuring people are making good decisions.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
