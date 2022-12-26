A YOUNG boy suffered suspected back injuries when he had a motorbike crash and hit the ground hard at a rural property on Christmas Day.
A nine-year-old boy was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and the Westpac rescue chopper just before midday on December 25.
Emergency services said the young boy was riding a motorbike when he had an accident at a rural property at Edgeroi, near Narrabri, and fell heavily.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care medical team worked with NSW Ambulance paramedics to stabilise the nine-year-old for transport.
He was flown to Tamworth hospital for further treatment for possible back injuries, and was in a stable condition at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
