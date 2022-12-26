A YOUNG woman has been flown to Tamworth hospital with serious leg injuries after a motorbike crash on a rural road overnight.
Emergency services rushed to respond to reports of a a motorbike crash at Walgett in the NSW North West in the early hours of Boxing Day.
A woman aged in her 20s was hurt when a motorbike she was riding on as a passenger hit a stump and crashed just after midnight on December 26.
Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care team rushed to the scene and treated the woman for serious leg injuries.
She was flown to Tamworth hospital by the chopper for further treatment and was reportedly in a stable condition at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
