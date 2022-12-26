The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Woman in her 20s flown to Tamworth hospital after motorbike crash at Walgett

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 26 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was flown to hospital with serious leg injuries. File picture by WRHS

A YOUNG woman has been flown to Tamworth hospital with serious leg injuries after a motorbike crash on a rural road overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.