A YOUNG man has been flown to a city hospital for specialist treatment after suffering severe burns in a back burning explosion.
Emergency services rushed to an Inverell property about 3pm on Christmas Eve after reports a man, believed to be aged in his 20s, had been seriously injured.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was urgently tasked to the scene with a critical care crew on board.
The chopper's team and Ambulance NSW paramedics treated the young man for severe burns and stabilised him for transport.
READ ALSO:
A spokesperson from the Westpac helicopter said the man was injured when there was an unexpected explosion while he was back burning at the property.
He was flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital for specialist treatment that afternoon, December 24.
He was reportedly in a serious but stable condition at the time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.