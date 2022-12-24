Cody Morgan's all-out assault on the Tamworth Jockey Club's Christmas Eve meeting paid off handsomely when four of his horses triumphed - a career first for him.
The leading Tamworth trainer prepared 14 horses across the eight-race TAB meeting on Saturday, with Soopat, Bullawa Creek, Broken Hill and Sabie Park finishing first.
Morgan said: "I've had three [winners] plenty of times, but never four. So it was a great thrill on Christmas Eve."
He added: "It's always good [to win] on your home ground ... We had a lot of family and friends up that are not normally at the races. So it was really good."
Fittingly, Morgan's winning run began when Soopat - a four-year-old gelding by Sooboog - broke his duck in race three, a 1000m maiden named after his trainer's successful operation, Cody Morgan Racing.
Ridden by apprentice Jasper Franklin, Soopat beat the Sue Grills-trained Dumpus (Chelsea Hillier) by half a length.
In the following race, a 1200m maiden, five-year-old gelding Bullawa Creek (Franklin) kept the good times rolling for Morgan with a narrow win over the Scott Singleton-trained Firey Panz (Rachael Murray).
Morgan's third victory came two races later, when Franklin - a 1.5kg-claiming apprentice - piloted promising four-year-old gelding Broken Hill to a thrilling win over the Grills-trained Jillonni (Hillier) in a 1000m class-three handicap. Way back in the field turning into the home straight, Broken Hill motored home in arresting fashion.
In the next race, the penultimate on the program, Sabie Park - a five-year-old Kiwi gelding ridden by Franklin - edged the Paul Messara Seahaven (Donovan Dillon) in a 1600m benchmark 66 handicap.
Of his four winners, Morgan was most excited by Broken Hill's performance. The Lonhro gelding now has two wins from eight starts and more than $61,000 in prize money.
Morgan said: "I really like the horse. He's a lovely horse, and it was an exciting win.
"Dare I say, he is the level of Kosciuszko potential next year. Out of all of the runners, I wanted to come here today wanting to watch him win - and he didn't disappoint in any way."
Two of Morgan's other runners - Distant and Acotango - ran close seconds in races two and eight, respectively.
On a red-letter day for Tamworth trainers, Mark Mason and Theresa Stair also had a win each with Pocket Picker in a 1000m maiden and Arliebel in a 1400m class-two handicap, respectively.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
