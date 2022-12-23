TWO men have been injured after the car they were in left the road and rolled on the outskirts of Tamworth.
The crash happened about 2.15pm on Friday afternoon on Whitehouse Lane, near Kingswood.
Emergency services including Ambulance paramedics, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and police all deployed crews to the rollover.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said paramedics treated two male patients at the scene for minor injuries.
One male, believed to be aged in teens, suffered cuts and abrasions.
A second man, aged in his 20s, also suffered cuts and abrasions in the rollover.
Both patients were assessed at the scene and an ambulance took one of the males to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
