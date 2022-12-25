The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Police

New England police to hit the water at dams and local race days to police crowds

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
December 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England police said they will be deploying the police boat on the waterways over the holiday period. Picture from file

POLICE have warned they'll be out and about, on the water, at race days, and on the roads as locals enjoy the festive break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.