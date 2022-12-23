A MAN has been released on strict bail conditions accused of trying to pawn off a stolen rifle in Tamworth before allegedly taking a ute and an excavator.
Clinton Allan Marsh spent the night in custody but fronted an out-of-sessions bail hearing in Tamworth Local Court on Friday when his Legal Aid solicitor made a successful bid for his release, just days out from Christmas.
The 27-year-old must live at a Quirindi address; report to police three times-per-week; be of good behaviour; and must not sit in the driver's seat of a motor vehicle.
The matter will go back to court in January after the court shutdown where he will have to enter pleas.
Marsh was arrested after police investigating reports from across the North West of a stolen rifle, ute and excavator homed in on him in Werris Creek on Thursday.
Officers raided the house and allegedly seized a number of items for forensic examination, including two stolen driver's licences and a stolen debit card.
READ ALSO:
Oxley police were first alerted to reports a man had tried to pawn a stolen rifle in Tamworth on November 22.
Police allege the firearm had been taken from a shed in Quirindi just a couple of days earlier.
About a month later, Oxley police were called to Francis Street in Narrabri after a Mitsubishi Triton ute was allegedly stolen between 4am and 6am on December 19.
It will be alleged in court Marsh, a suspended driver, then used the ute to steal an excavator and a trailer from a property more than two hours away in Willow Tree.
Police claim the ute was also discovered during the raid on Thursday.
The man faces 14 charges, including driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; driving while suspended; and six counts of suspected stolen goods in his custody.
He also faces three other driving allegations; as well as possessing or attempting to possess a restricted substance.
He already had two outstanding traffic warrants for his arrest, police said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.