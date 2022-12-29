The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Council faces severe shortage of town planners as recruitment expands to New Zealand and United Kingdom

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated December 30 2022 - 9:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Council's shortage of town planners has put projects on hold. Picture by Gunnedah Shire Council

PROGRESS has been put on pause as a town struggles with a critical council staff shortage which is holding back development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.