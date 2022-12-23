The Northern Daily Leader
Barrington Tops Forest Road reopened following flood damage and landslips

By Newsroom
December 24 2022 - 4:30am
After "a marathon wait" of some 640 days, Barrington Tops Forest Road has reopened.

