The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Paradise Farm Market Tamworth sees Christmas business boom start early in 2022

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 23 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paradise Farm Market owner Brendon North said cherries were a little hard to come by but most other fruit and veg were plentiful. Picture by Peter Hardin

HOW EARLY is too early to start planning a Christmas feast?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.