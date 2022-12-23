HOW EARLY is too early to start planning a Christmas feast?
The streets and shops have been packed with customers this past week and grocers have adapted to the trends.
"People are shopping much earlier this year," Paradise Farm Market owner Brendon North told the Leader.
"People are organised and they're out there spending and planning a really good Christmas, that's what I'm seeing."
Mr North said pre-orders were already up 50 per cent on the store's best ever year.
He said the festive business boom for things like fresh food would normally come about three days out from December 25, but Christmas seems to have come early for the West Tamworth market.
"It's been busy all month but it really jumped away on Monday," he said.
After a tough year for growers with flooding and wild weather to contend with, Mr North said it was great to see shelves fully stocked and shoppers supporting local.
He said while the fan favourite of cherries were still hard to come by, along with melons, summer fruits like mangoes were taking over.
"I've never bought mangoes so cheap," Mr North said.
Berries are fantastic value and will no doubt be a feature on many a pavlova, while lettuce and other salad items are also plentiful, along with fresh veggies to bake.
"It's probably one of the best value Christmases I've seen for a long time," Mr North said.
He himself can't go past a good roast for Christmas, but is set to sell loads of seafood by Christmas Eve.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
