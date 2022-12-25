The Northern Daily Leader
NSW RFS confirms fire permits suspended across Namoi Gwydir area as warmer weather takes hold

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 26 2022 - 11:10am, first published 7:00am
Firefighters douse a suspicious blaze on the outskirts of Moree last week. Picture supplied by Moree RFS

FIRE permits have been suspended across much of the region as authorities try and prevent a disaster occurring during the warm weather over the festive break.

