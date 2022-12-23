The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Ronald McDonald House volunteers wrap presents in Tamworth Square to help sick kids

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 23 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ronald McDonald House Tamworth volunteers Rhiannon Curtis, Denise Robertson and Sue Hansen with Santa. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THE countdown to Christmas is on as Santa and his festive helpers from Ronald McDonald House make sure gifts are ready to go under the tree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.