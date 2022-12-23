THE countdown to Christmas is on as Santa and his festive helpers from Ronald McDonald House make sure gifts are ready to go under the tree.
The volunteers are preparing for a last minute rush after spending the past two weeks wrapping presents in Tamworth Square to put in Santa's sleigh.
Tamworth Ronald McDonald House manager Rhiannon Curtis said the volunteers had been run off their feet with locals bringing in bags of presents to be wrapped.
With the help of some Christmas cheer all money raised from the wrapping will help sick kids and their family enjoy a happy holiday.
The Christmas helpers will be outside of Kmart in Tamworth Square on Christmas Eve from 10am until 2pm to help last minute shoppers prepare for the big day.
Tess Kelly
