Arson investigation in Uralla continues as Strike Force Nobility detectives hunt suspected firebug

Breanna Chillingworth
Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 26 2022 - 9:53am, first published 5:30am
Most of the fires have been on the roadside in the Uralla area, including the New England Highway, and have spread into scrubland or paddocks. Picture from file

SPECIALIST detectives are continuing to hunt a firebug suspected of lighting several suspicious fires, despite the number of incidents reducing in the past six weeks.

