Tamworth takes a step back in time

A third storey was added to the Northern Daily Leader building on the corner of Brisbane & Marius St, 1935.
Today we continue to cover some significant events in and around Tamworth, our local history chronology looking at the years from 1934 to 1937.
1934 - Significant building additions were made to the Tamworth District Hospital, catering for nurse accommodation and increased beds in new Private Wards : // The Tamworth Glider Club was formed, starting their operations with a Primary Glider they named "Brolga", with permission to use the local aerodrome : // The first overseas telephone call to be made from Tamworth, a business call to England during February by local J.B. "Basil" Regan : // The Rural Bank of NSW established a branch at 32 Fitzroy St, the only trading bank at that time that did not operate savings accounts : // Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall was opened in Fitzroy St on November 20, 1934, the official opening performed by Major General Sir Charles Rosenthal, with around 7000 reported to be in attendance (SEE PHOTO) : // The C.B.C. Bank opened a branch at 396 Peel St, the following year moving to 348 Peel St : // Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, paid a brief visit to Tamworth en route to New England. On the Royal train's arrival at Tamworth Railway Station he was welcomed by Member for Tamworth Frank Chaffey, Mayor William Thibault and Town Clerk Vincent Guy Kable. During his short stay he was very impressed with the Rodeo he attended at Tamworth Showground : // A "World First" occurred in Tamworth with the production of dry gluten by Messrs. Basil Regan & Henry Flather working for George Fielder & Company in Marius St : // The Nemingha War Memorial Hall was opened : // c 1934 - The Tamworth Amateur Radio Club was established, the members using Morse-code transmissions from an upstairs room in the 1925 Northern Daily Leader building. Contact was made on occasions with America :
The Tamworth District Hospital became officially known as the Tamworth Base Hospital from August 2, 1935.
1935 - Peel River Land & Mineral Company released their Southern Sub-Division for sale, west of the Nundle Sub-Division, comprising 18 farms totalling just over 10 500 hectares : // A third storey was added to the Northern Daily Leader building on the corner of Brisbane & Marius St : // The Finals of the NSW Junior Open Road Cycling Championships were held in Tamworth, emphasising the strength of the Tamworth Cycle Club and the significant role that local district competition cycling had during the early 1930's : // Radio Station 2TM opened on February 27, soon after receiving its licence. The official opening took place at the Royal Hotel in Peel St where guests heard the first radio transmission. 2TM broadcasts commenced with three daily schedules - 7-9 am, 12-2 pm & 5-10pm : // The first recorded Mechanical Hare Race Meeting in Tamworth took place on No.1 Oval on April 13, after live-hair coursing had been banned 8 years earlier : // Tamworth's first Aerial Pageant took place on July 21, with 14 different aircraft participating, viewed by an estimated 10 000 spectators : // The Tamworth District Hospital became officially known as the Tamworth Base Hospital from August 2, the new status seeing a number of specialist appointments and the provision of an Isolation Block : // Tamworth Apex Club got underway on August 3, the most northerly Apex Club in Australia, initially with 35 members : // Tamworth District Hockey Association was formed with 5 teams in their first competition and participation in the NSW Mens Hockey Association Country Carnival later that year : // An RSL Womens Auxiliary was formed, comprising around 35 members as wives of First World War returned men, going on to provide valuable community services for many years : // Tamworth Telephone Exchange commenced on November 23, when Tamworth became part of the first comprehensive Telegraph System in Australia, providing an 18-channel service to Sydney :
1936 - Tamworth Police Boys Club was formed with Secretary/Supervisor Sgt. Donald Ewin of Tamworth Police Station. Early meetings and activities were held in various venues before eventually settling in part of the Darling St Courthouse (now PCYC) : // Preparation got underway in February for levelling the land on what was to become the 'Oxley Lookout', together with constructing an access road from the top of White St, with 157 workers involved, employed under a Great Depression Unemployment Government Grant : // A branch of the Australian Air League was formed in July, aimed at providing local flying tuition. This later had an important role during World War II for those wishing to join the RAAF. A Tamworth branch of the Newcastle Aero Club was formed with a De Haviland Moth Major training aircraft provided : // From August the Mechanics Institute in Brisbane St became known as the School of Arts. The social and educational functions of the building were suspended during World War II with food and entertainment provided there for War service men & women : // Tamworth Diamond Jubilee Celebrations took place from October 17 to November 7, recognising the town's establishment as a Borough. Included in the celebrations were an Aerial Pageant, Juvenile Eisteddfod, Band Contest, Jubilee Ball, Tamworth Races, Bushmen's Carnival & the Official Opening at the Oxley Park Scenic Road & Lookout : // The Oxley Lookout was opened on October 21 by Lady Anderson, the wife of the NSW Governor Sir David Anderson. A Conservatory in Lady Anderson's honour was later constructed in ANZAC Park (SEE PHOTO) : // c 1936 - A Tamworth Branch of the Far West Childrens Health Scheme was formed : // St Johns Lodge for Boys was established at 36 Hill St, initially with 15 boys in residence, moving in 1938 to 87 Carthage St, and later still in 1941 to 150 Carthage St : // West Tamworth Tennis Courts near the corner of Belmore & Gidley St were opened by Mayor Ald. J.K.Killalea on March 7, with the West Tamworth Tennis Club having 30 members. Initially with 2 courts, 5 extra courts were added in latter years, as well as a new Clubhouse in 1957 :
1937 - Tamworth Fire Brigade hosted a State-wide Volunteer Fire Brigade Demonstration during March, with 83 Brigades taking part and Tamworth winning the 'Discipline' event : // The Tamworth Amateur Cycle Club held the inaugural Northern Daily Leader Staff Cup, involving about a 96km road-cycling course to Manilla and back : // NSW students in their final Primary School year sat for the last Primary Final Examination held, to see if they qualified academically to progress to High School. Then 1938 became a natural progression to High School, irrespective of Primary results : // The first Woolworths Store opened in Tamworth at 393 Peel St near the Post Office Hotel, eventually extending into 391-393 Peel St : // The Tamworth Olympic Pool was opened on October 30, 1937 by the Hon. E.S. Spooner, NSW Minister for Works & local Government. The 50m x 15m pool had 7 racing lanes, a 1 metre diving board and a 5 metre tower, in addition to a 15m x 7m Children's Pool. Tamworth then had a population of around 11 000. The new pool was close to the still-operating Chinnery's Pool off Lower St (Kable Avenue). Admission charges for the Olympic Pool were set at 4 pence for adults and 2 pence for children : // The early origins of Water Polo in Tamworth, with some lunchtime Water Polo competitions in the new Olympic Pool. Playing for "The Ashes" competition trophy, which was a barley sugar tin containing the ashes of an old burnt swimming costume, early teams included the 'Sharks' and the 'Whales'. These early games were played across the pool with no nets : // Tamworth's 3rd Railway Hotel (now Tamworth Hotel) was constructed in Marius St, next to the previous 1916 Railway Hotel, which was then renamed 'Earl's Court', operating as a guest-house :
1938 - A significant road deviation occurred on the First Moonbi range, officially gazetted on October 28, bypassing the old road with its 'S' bend : // The Government resumed 7 500 hectares of Peel River Land & Mineral Company land, north, east and south of Goonoo Goonoo homestead, the resumption comprising 23 farms : // The Central Hotel on the Peel/Brisbane St corner was rebuilt, containing 37 rooms of various sizes, with space provided for a variety of businesses on the ground level : // The 4-storey Tudor Hotel was erected on the previous site of the Exchange Hotel in Peel St : // To address the duplication of some street names on either side of the river, Tamworth Municipal Council renamed 3 West Tamworth Streets - Peel St becoming Bridge St, , Fitzroy St becoming Crown St and Hill St becoming Mathews St. The latter was named after Robert Mathews who had been a Peel River Land & Mineral Company Surveyor 70 years earlier : // The Sesqui-Centenary of European settlement in Australia (1788-1938) was marked by a week's local celebration, commencing on March 20. Some events included a Carnival/Street Parade/ Pageant, Army/Air Force display, Band display, sporting events, Ball, Historical exhibition & Tamworth Show : // North West Airlines became the first commercial airline to service Tamworth. Using a 6-seater Dragon aircraft, it departed Tamworth at 3:10 pm and reached Sydney at 5 pm : // Bottled milk went on sale for the first time in Tamworth, introduced by the Tamworth Dairy Co-operative Society : // Tamworth Technical College opened on August 13 at 443-49 Peel St. Initial classes were held in dressmaking, carpentry & joinery, plumbing, motor construction, wool-classing and various commercial subjects : // Following State government legislation the Tamworth Abattoir on Forest Road opened on August 20, leading to the automatic closure of private slaughterhouses. It was believed to be the first abattoir in the State to be owned by a local government body : // Attunga's telephone facility was converted to 'Rural Automatic' on December 2, thought to have been the first of its kind in NSW : // The present-day Moonbi Lookout was opened alongside the Highway. The construction was overseen by Council engineer Eric McCandless, who had also been involved in the completion of the Oxley Lookout :
Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society
