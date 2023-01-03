The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth takes a step back in time

Updated January 4 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:30am
The Official Opening of our present War Memorial Town Hall in Fitzroy St, carried out on November 20. 1934. Picture supplied

A third storey was added to the Northern Daily Leader building on the corner of Brisbane &amp; Marius St, 1935.

Oxley Lookout, on October 21, 1936, the day it was opened by Lady Anderson, wife of the NSW Governor Sir David Anderson. Picture supplied

Today we continue to cover some significant events in and around Tamworth, our local history chronology looking at the years from 1934 to 1937.

