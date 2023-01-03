Tamworth takes a step back in time

1936 - Tamworth Police Boys Club was formed with Secretary/Supervisor Sgt. Donald Ewin of Tamworth Police Station. Early meetings and activities were held in various venues before eventually settling in part of the Darling St Courthouse (now PCYC) : // Preparation got underway in February for levelling the land on what was to become the 'Oxley Lookout', together with constructing an access road from the top of White St, with 157 workers involved, employed under a Great Depression Unemployment Government Grant : // A branch of the Australian Air League was formed in July, aimed at providing local flying tuition. This later had an important role during World War II for those wishing to join the RAAF. A Tamworth branch of the Newcastle Aero Club was formed with a De Haviland Moth Major training aircraft provided : // From August the Mechanics Institute in Brisbane St became known as the School of Arts. The social and educational functions of the building were suspended during World War II with food and entertainment provided there for War service men & women : // Tamworth Diamond Jubilee Celebrations took place from October 17 to November 7, recognising the town's establishment as a Borough. Included in the celebrations were an Aerial Pageant, Juvenile Eisteddfod, Band Contest, Jubilee Ball, Tamworth Races, Bushmen's Carnival & the Official Opening at the Oxley Park Scenic Road & Lookout : // The Oxley Lookout was opened on October 21 by Lady Anderson, the wife of the NSW Governor Sir David Anderson. A Conservatory in Lady Anderson's honour was later constructed in ANZAC Park (SEE PHOTO) : // c 1936 - A Tamworth Branch of the Far West Childrens Health Scheme was formed : // St Johns Lodge for Boys was established at 36 Hill St, initially with 15 boys in residence, moving in 1938 to 87 Carthage St, and later still in 1941 to 150 Carthage St : // West Tamworth Tennis Courts near the corner of Belmore & Gidley St were opened by Mayor Ald. J.K.Killalea on March 7, with the West Tamworth Tennis Club having 30 members. Initially with 2 courts, 5 extra courts were added in latter years, as well as a new Clubhouse in 1957 :