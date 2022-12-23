The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Stephen George Russell resentenced for overloaded caravan crash which killed two on Oxley Highway near Walcha in 2019

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 23 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen George Russell was injured in the crash which killed Lynette and Stephen Russell, inset. Pictures by Gareth Gardner and inset supplied by family
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.