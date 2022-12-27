A new world-class Lower Hunter equestrian venue is taking shape in preparation for next year's debut Equestrian in the Vines event.
The event, to be held at the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley Resort, Lovedale between March 10 and 12, is expected to attract equestrian enthusiasts from across the state.
The resort's grassed areas are being upgraded to provide ideal conditions for horse enthusiasts to showcase their horses and participate in events.
The new venue is being developed in partnership with Lake Macquarie-based HorseSport Australia, which was established to provide opportunities for horse enthusiasts at grassroots levels to participate in the sport.
Read also:
The event will feature showjumping, dressage and show horse events, along with Fashions on the Field for 'Off the Track' thoroughbreds.
Crowne Plaza owner Jerry Schwartz said a meeting with HorseSport Australia founder Sue Middleton persuaded him to adapt the property's extensive grass areas for equestrian sport.
"The Hunter Valley is one of Australia's most renowned areas for horse breeding, riding and sports, but what really impressed me about Sue's organisation is that she wants to make equestrian sport more accessible and affordable at grass-root levels," Dr Schwartz said.
"We all know about the elite end of the sport, but families like mine love to be involved with horses, and having the opportunity to showcase them in a resort-style atmosphere makes it far more attractive.
"Since buying the Crowne Plaza, I have invested a huge amount in upgrading the family-friendly facilities, and this new equestrian venue is designed to make the Hunter Valley even more popular for visitors.
"It can provide a complete family experience because while one part of the family can concentrate on equestrian activities, others can play golf, use the spa facilities or visit the vineyards and breweries in the area.
"It is a great plus for tourism, but it is also about catering for the local community. There is no other venue like this in the Hunter Valley, and making it accessible and affordable will attract a far wider demographic to equestrian sports."
Ms Middleton said both the local and equestrian communities would benefit from the adaption of the Crowne Plaza's grounds for horse sports.
"The property is perfect for equestrian events. The grounds staff from the golf course have been working on getting the grass ready for the new event in March," she said.
"It was a massive advantage to have tailor-made grounds just waiting for us. The March event will be a testing ground for the venue, and I'm sure that once it has proven itself, we will be able to plan more regular and bigger events.
"Since releasing details of the new event, I've been inundated with calls because being located in a resort environment means that it offers a complete holiday solution for visitors. We are looking to attract participants from Sydney, northern NSW, the central west and Central Coast."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.