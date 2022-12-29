The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Mayor's Message: Tamworth mayor Russell Webb looks at council's achievements in 2022 and focuses on 2023

By Mayor Russell Webb
December 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Region Council mayor Russell Webb

It's hard to believe we have reached the end of the first year of office for our currently elected Councillors - and my first as Mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.