A towering splash of colour will attract visitors for years to come marking the end of a three-year project.
Perth-based artist Peter Ryan has put down the paint brush after spending almost eight weeks transforming Quirindi's concrete silos into a work of art.
Despite it being his first time designing and painting a silo, Mr Ryan said there was only a few changes he had to make along the way.
"I had to tweak little bits of the design because it wasn't until I made it to the site that I could measure myself and see where the placement was going to be," he said.
The trickiest part was dealing with things outside of his control, like powerlines restricting access to certain spots on the silo.
"But it pretty well went to plan," the artist said.
While it now looks like a seamless and colourful mural featuring native animals, sunflowers and bush scenery, in the early stages the community was left guessing what the final product would look like.
Mr Ryan chose to complete the silo in stages, revealing small sections at a time as they were completed.
"I enjoyed it just as much as everyone else," he said.
"It also meant I didn't get any criticism or anything because it wasn't complete.
They just saw the parts that were done, and they liked that, so they were happy to wait."
Before he started Mr Ryan said he was worried what the community's reaction might be, but he was glad to see the town embrace the art.
"And if people did have questions they just asked, when they learnt the meaning behind what was on the silo they were happy and appreciated it," he said.
Mr Ryan was assisted by local artist Kate Rutter who helped prep, spray and paint large sections of the silo.
The silo art project has been years in the making with a group of like-minded community members at the forefront of the project.
In the past, committee chair person Ian Carter told the Leader the project was all about attracting more people to the Liverpool Plains region.
"Part of this was to try and give Quirindi a bit of a boost," he told the Leader in August.
"It's one of the towns that's been stagnant or dying slowly, and this will hopefully revitalise Quirindi and keep it going, which will be great."
Being chosen to help give the town a boost was an honour, Mr Ryan said.
"It's not just an artwork it's a full project, that all of these people have committed to and invested their time into," he said.
"If I can make Quirindi thrive and get a lot of people come and see how beautiful it is, then that would be awesome."
Mr Ryan has returned home to Perth, where he is programming an animation to be projected onto the silo.
In the coming weeks, signs and QR codes will be installed at the site for visitors to scan and read more about the region, and the reason why the silo looks the way it does.
He will return to Quirindi to help unveil the silo art on January 27.
