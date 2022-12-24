The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Perth-based artist Peter Ryan finishes painting Quirindi silos to attract visitors

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 24 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A towering splash of colour will attract visitors for years to come marking the end of a three-year project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.