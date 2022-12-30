AN AFTERNOON out drinking turned ugly when a man bashed two other men before getting behind the wheel drunk and fleeing.
Kyle Wentworth Richards walked from Tamworth Local Court after he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, to be served in the community, for two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.
The 33-year-old mechanic was flanked by his partner when the court heard details of the serious alcohol-fuelled attack at the Nowendoc General Store in June.
Defence solicitor Geoff Archer said Richards wasn't the instigator when a fight broke out on the night of June 28, but he was the aggravator.
"He caused it to escalate out of what was meant to be an afternoon at the pub, and it turned ugly," Mr Archer told the court.
"It's an issue that arose ... fairly and squarely from Mr Richards consuming too much alcohol."
Mr Archer said the offending was out of character and Richards was remorseful for the injuries he caused, which included a broken nose and swollen leg.
"He's moved out of the area, he's ashamed of what he's done," he said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the threshold for a jail term had been crossed.
"Two serious assaults on people who, at one time presumably, were his friends," she said.
"He's got a lot of reasons to make sure this never happens again."
Richards must do 50 hours of community service as part of his year-long intensive corrections order, and must engage with a rehabilitation program.
He was also sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour order, was disqualified from driving for six months and must have an interlock device for two years after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.
The charge was levelled after investigating police watched CCTV from the night and formed the opinion Richards was "clearly highly intoxicated" and shouldn't have driven away from the scene.
"Lucky you didn't kill yourself or someone else on that night in question," Ms Soars told him.
Richards was drinking with a group of people at the Nowendoc General Store, a licenced venue, when a fight broke out about 10.30pm.
The court heard Richards was pushed first, and two men dragged him inside to calm him down, but he was violent towards them.
One of the men later stood at the top of the concrete stairs at the entry to the store, after Richards was forcibly removed outside and restrained.
He said "what are you doing?" and in response Richards broke free and punched him in the face, causing his nose to bleed.
The force of the punch knocked the man down the stairs and he struck his head on the concrete.
He and the other man that had initially brought Richards inside to calm down were cleaning up in the kitchen area about 10 minutes later when Richards came in again through a side door.
He punched one man in the right eye, causing immediate swelling and knocking him to the ground, then punched the man that had fallen down the stairs four times in the face.
Richards was dragged out again, got in his Ford ute, and drove off.
The man that had fallen down the stairs suffered a broken nose, a large haematoma and bruising to his knee.
The police facts show he was hospitalised, unable to work and had undergone a number of surgeries due to a serious infection related to his injuries.
Police were alerted later and investigated the bashings, including watching CCTV, and charged Richards about a month later on July 29.
He told police at the time that "he was unable to remember the incident due to his high level of intoxication, but he knows that something bad happened and it was his fault".
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
