The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Kyle Wentworth Richards sentenced in Tamworth court for alcohol-fuelled assaults in Nowendoc

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man walked from Tamworth court after he was sentenced for the alcohol-fuelled assaults. File picture

AN AFTERNOON out drinking turned ugly when a man bashed two other men before getting behind the wheel drunk and fleeing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.