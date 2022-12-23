TWO projects, touting major upgrades, are at a standstill with quotes coming back way above budget.
Upgrades to the Plains Fitness centre and Milner Parade clubhouse in Quirindi have been put on hold, as council struggles to award contracts for the projects.
Liverpool Plains Shire councillors unanimously voted to reject all tenders received for both projects and readvertise the contracts, after a shortfall between funding and the quotes received.
Quotes for the clubhouse upgrade came back more than $300,000 above budget and more than $100,000 for the fitness centre.
General manager Jo Sangster said the blow out was due to shortages of construction materials.
"The cost of materials has gone up so much," she said.
"Council has received funding for particular projects, then we go out to tender, and they come back 30 per cent more."
Proposed upgrades to the Milner Parade clubhouse would include removal of asbestos, new toilet amenities, a new servery and oven, and new air conditioner and hot water service.
Council took over ownership of the clubhouse in 2020, with the upgrades part of the 'recreation strategy'.
The project was budgeted at $330,989 with a tender from Best Practice Construction quoting $718,897.84 to complete the job.
And things are no better for gym junkies hoping for better facilities at Plains Fitness.
The upgrades would see new toilet facilities, rubber gym flooring, security screens and cameras and 24-hour access installation.
The $226,400 proposed changes would mean the gym would operate 24-hours a day to make it "safer and more accessible", according to a report submitted to council.
"The scheduled works that are identified are required to make the fitness centre safer and more accessible for community members and shift workers," the report says.
"And an environment where women can come in and feel safe in a facility that offers women engagement and encouragement."
But those plans are on hold after a quote from the same building company, Best Practice, came in at $329,470.90.
Councillor Donna Lawson said the upgrades were "very worthy" and she hoped for a better outcome when the tenders are readvertised.
Council voted to readvertise the tenders, but councillor Paul Moules said he was worried nothing would change unless the scope of the project was altered.
"There's no way this work is going to be done no matter how many times we advertise it," he said.
"I just have a bit of concern about retendering and having the same result."
The lack of competing tenders has been blamed on a "large number" of local builders choosing to not apply, due to the online link process.
As a result, contractors will have the opportunity to make hard copy submissions when the tenders are readvertised.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
