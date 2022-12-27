Photographs are quite often the first things a potential reader sees before reading even a headline in a news article, something I was taught from very early on in my career as a photographer.
For me though, stories don't start with a photo.
As a photographer I'm often paired with a journalist, I am listening to the stories being told for the first time, the stories themselves, and the way they are told paint an image in my mind.
That's mixed in with some technical know-how, though I do my best to not let the technical 'rights' and 'wrongs' get in the way of allowing the subject to tell the story visually.
Often this all comes down to anticipating a moment in time and being ready to capture it.
A few moments that stood out to me this year, included in this gallery are the unrelenting floods that hit the region one after another, as well as when nurses and midwives went on strike to demand mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios, better pay and better working conditions, and then on a lighter side, all the action of Tamworth's local sport.
Here I have gathered together a series of photographs taken over the year that's past.
These photos are the beginnings of stories you told, read or were there for.
They are raw, truthful and a salient part of our community.
