They say "a picture is worth a thousand words" - a moment in time.
I could not agree more, though don't tell the journalists at the NDL, because they would like to think otherwise.
To mark the end of what has been a pretty eventful year, I have compiled a gallery of some of my favourite photographs for 2022.
There's sporting snaps, portraits of country music artists, current and emerging, and photos of people just going about their lives.
That's the privilege of my position. I get to see the best and sometimes the worst, and I get to show it to all of you.
Probably my favourite photo for the year was a portrait of Jayne Denham.
The image was created with a particular theme in mind.
Jayne had recently changed her look to reflect a new direction in her music, and I was lucky enough to be given the opportunity try and capture the essence of that change in direction.
In affect the essence of Jayne herself. I hope she feels like I achieved that.
I said it before and I'll say it again, it's been a big year.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and all the best for the coming year.
I hope you enjoy the photos.
