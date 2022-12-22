DRIVERS doing the wrong thing can expect to cop double demerits as police gear up for a Christmas blitz.
Operation Christmas and New Year 2022 starts at midnight on Thursday and wraps up at 11:59pm on January 2.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers are on the lookout for drink and drug driving, distractions, driving tired and dangerous driving that puts the public at risk.
Everyone has a role to play on the roads these holidays, Minister for Police Paul Toole said.
"Unfortunately, some people still think they're above the law, whether it's quickly checking a text, driving too fast because the road is familiar, or getting behind the wheel when tired, but we have road rules for a reason because we want everyone to arrive safely at their destination this holiday period," he said.
"While police will be out in force, please remember that road safety is everyone's responsibility.
"You don't want to get a fine in the mail or lose your licence, but worse still, you don't want to be the reason someone can't celebrate with all their loved ones this Christmas, so I'm calling on drivers to do the right thing every time they get behind the wheel."
The state's road toll this year stands at 279, 15 more than the same time in 2021.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the holiday period is traditionally the busiest time of the year on NSW roads, making it potentially the most dangerous.
"Police maintain a highly visible presence on our roads but the key to reducing road trauma lies in taking responsibility - for yourself, your family, your passengers, and every other road user," he said.
"Whenever a person gets behind the wheel, we need to consider that as entering a social contract with those people: you agree to do right thing and make sure we all reach our destinations safe and sound."
He said drivers don't want to be the person whose 'irresponsible behaviour' changes a life, or lives, forever.
"The most important gift you can give this festive season is being responsible," he said.
"Be the motorist who obeys the road rules and drives to the conditions, not the motorist who drives recklessly and kills someone."
Up-to-the minute traffic conditions are available at Live Traffic NSW online, as police urge the public to plan ahead and stay safe.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
