The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Horse Racing: Cody Morgan set to run roughly a dozen horses at Christmas Eve meet

By Zac Lowe
December 24 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Morgan's decision to run so many horses on Christmas Eve was driven by his desire to give staff some downtime in the week following. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

When the nominations for today's Tamworth Christmas Eve race meet were announced, it was revealed that Cody Morgan had entered more than 20 horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.