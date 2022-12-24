When the nominations for today's Tamworth Christmas Eve race meet were announced, it was revealed that Cody Morgan had entered more than 20 horses.
After barrier draws, that number has been cut down to roughly a dozen, but "we still have a runner in nearly every race, so that'll keep us busy on Christmas Eve", Morgan said.
While it makes sense that Morgan would want a big presence in his final home meet of the year, there was a specific reason he chose to enter so many horses.
"We did it on purpose, we've got a lot of staff that live away from Tamworth," he said.
"If we run them all on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, that week after between Christmas and New Year is a lot quieter, so they all have a fairly easy week."
Though Morgan's hopes for the horses he will run are generally middling, there is one he looks forward to seeing in action - Broken Hill.
The four-year-old gelding is a new acquisition for the Morgan stables, having previously been trained by the esteemed Hawkes family in Sydney, and today will be his first run for his new trainer.
"Broken Hill is a new horse, I'm really looking forward to watching him race," Morgan said.
"But to be fair, a lot of the other horses are not the horses that are going to the Kosciuszko or the Country Championships, so it's just good to be able to get them to the races and hopefully win some money."
