A big operation needs a big team of helpers and it's growing all the time. At the recent orientation, Frank Colemane, team leader reflected that "This is more than dispensing free snacks, though we certainly want to do that. We meet people who are on their way to anywhere. They come with a story. They may be coming home from a funeral or a farewell or moving house. We have two ears and one mouth for a reason. We want to be there to hear people's story and we've heard quite a few. Our experience is that the people who come, whether they be travellers or locals, have been friendly and appreciative and keen to chat. We have a good stack of tourist and travel information and can usually answer any question to help people find their way.