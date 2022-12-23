Like the warm breeze of spring after a long cold winter, the Christmas holidays are upon us.
Christmas spending is up and the summer holiday season is taking people to the roads in record numbers. Police are expecting a travel boom on regional roads and are urging drivers to take extra care. Roads are degraded and full of surprises. Speed and fatigue have claimed 20 local lives this year, seven up from 2019. But there are things you can do to stay safe. Like stopping at the local driver reviver.
Driver revivers have been operating in Australia since 1989. They offer a chance to take a break in the journey for coffee and biscuits and it costs nothing. Just getting out of the car, stretching your legs for 15 minutes and relaxing with a cuppa will make you feel differently about the road ahead and it may even save a life.
There are 180 driver revivers across Australia. We have them at Armidale, Glen Innes, Willow Tree, Coolah, Merriwa and our own Tamworth driver reviver at 511 Armidale Road, 3 km out of town, next to the Colonial Motor Inn. You can track them down by googling: driver reviver. It will give you the location and opening hours. Rotary Park itself is an excellent place to stop, with toilets, electric barbecues, picnic tables and even a tractor.
While the parents are enjoying their coffee there's a printed treasure hunt for the kids to identify points of interest around the park. Everything is free of course, thanks to the generous support of sponsors like Bushels, Tamworth Regional Council, Arnott's and Bunnings.
Over the Christmas holidays, the driver reviver will be open from 9 to 6pm on December 21-23, 27-31 and January 1-2, 6-8, 13-29.
It is run by a large team of volunteers from the churches of Tamworth. While it's impossible to be open all the time, the hours are gradually expanding. This year there have been a few little extras added on. There's a dog bowl, because the pets need a reviver too. A windscreen washer to get the bugs off before they set hard. There's green tea, lite milk, decaf and milo now on offer.
A unique Tamworth first is a nifty little game to put some fun into family trips. It's called, "Are We There Yet?" It consists of a pack of cards each with a discussion starter. There are quirky questions like, "If you could invent a better car what would it have?" Or, "What is the funniest sound you can make with your voice?" One of the back passengers reads a card and everybody has to provide an answer. They are designed to get the family laughing and sharing together and make the miles fly by. It's a free gift from the folk at Tamworth to help families have a safe and enjoyable trip.
A big operation needs a big team of helpers and it's growing all the time. At the recent orientation, Frank Colemane, team leader reflected that "This is more than dispensing free snacks, though we certainly want to do that. We meet people who are on their way to anywhere. They come with a story. They may be coming home from a funeral or a farewell or moving house. We have two ears and one mouth for a reason. We want to be there to hear people's story and we've heard quite a few. Our experience is that the people who come, whether they be travellers or locals, have been friendly and appreciative and keen to chat. We have a good stack of tourist and travel information and can usually answer any question to help people find their way.
"We hope it will be, not just a coffee but an uplifting experience."
