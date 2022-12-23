Although he grew up on the Gold Coast, it seemed inevitable that Logan Howard would end up in Tamworth.
The 27-year-old's entire family is based in town, where he was born before moving north with his parents at the age of three.
Howard remained in Queensland until his early twenties, and it was not work or a new opportunity that brought him home. He returned to care for his grandparents.
"My nan was getting a little bit sick and it was just Pop down here," Howard said.
"So I made the move down and it was good. I got back to the grassroots, met a few good mates, and decided to stick around."
On arrival, he joined the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters and has since played for the club's reserve grade and first grade sides.
In that time, he has impressed with both his physical talent and natural aptitude for leadership, and was recently named captain of the first grade team.
"I'm very excited for the year," Howard said.
"I've been with Kooty a fair while now, and I'm good mates with Benny Williams. To take the captaincy off him is a big thing, I have big shoes to fill."
Underneath the second-rower's tall, powerfully built exterior, there lies a capacity for compassion which was the reason he came back to Tamworth, and which he hopes to use to good effect as captain.
"I have a few things in mind that I want to do," Howard said.
"We've got a fair few young boys coming through, so I want to do a lot of bonding sessions and become a tight-knit bunch of boys.
"I think, the closer we all get, the better footy we'll play. That's my goal."
With some of the more experienced Roosters having retired this year, Howard expects 2023 to be a "challenging" season for the team, but he hopes the they can coalesce quickly and "keep the momentum going".
While this is Howard's first taste of captaincy, he was involved in the Roosters' leadership group throughout 2022.
He split vice-captaincy duties with Kurt Hartmann throughout the year, and impressed newly-appointed head coach Mark Sheppard.
"Logan's learned a lot off Benny Williams and Jordan Sharpe over the years," Sheppard said.
"He's become a senior within the club. He's a natural leader and a person that people look up to ... he's just got that presence about him."
Having spent most of his life away from Tamworth, Howard has settled in over the last five or six years and begun building a life in town.
Currently, he is in a relationship with Roosters league tagger, Bromley Nankivell, looking to build a house, and working for Transport for NSW.
"I like it here, I don't see myself leaving anytime soon," Howard said.
