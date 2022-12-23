The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Group 4: Logan Howard named Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters first grade captain

By Zac Lowe
December 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kooty junior Lachlan Raveneau presents new Roosters captain Logan Howard with his special Little Wings jersey last season. Picture: Facebook

Although he grew up on the Gold Coast, it seemed inevitable that Logan Howard would end up in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.