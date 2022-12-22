The Deck Cafe at Tamworth's Viaduct Park has celebrated a year in operation with a festive morning of activities and entertainment.
The cafe overlooking the skatepark was set up as a social enterprise initiative by Joblink Plus, doubles as a training ground for hospitality students.
The festivities on Thursday morning included a Didgeridoo performance by Uncle Mark Atkins, the debut performance of the 'Second Story Choir', as well as plenty of tasty giveaways and fair floss.
Read also:
Despite his very busy schedule in the lead up to Christmas Day, a special visitor was also able to drop by to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
Santa played some basketball with the kids, and took his chances on a scooter.
As for the cafe, staff anticipate they will be run off their feet with school holidays under way and the skate park 'pumping'.
Currently The Deck supports three permanent staff, but the idea was that casual work opportunities would also be offered during the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.