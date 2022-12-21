The Northern Daily Leader

Netballer Charlotte Raleigh back for NSW Swifts

December 22 2022 - 9:21am
"I'm so excited and grateful to be back in the QBE Swifts Academy for another year" ... Charlotte Raleigh. Picture supplied

As large parts of NSW are left battered by years of flood and drought and exhausted rural families are spending the holidays cleaning up, one netballer is using her recent state re-selection as a call to encourage young rural athletes to stay inspired.

