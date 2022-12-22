There was definitely a festive feel in the air, at the Christmas night markets in Tamworth on Wednesday.
Bicentennial Park was packed with plenty of ideas for last minute gifts.
Everything from home made foods and dog treats, to candles and plants.
There was coffee for the mums and dads and ice cream for the little ones, as well as live music to keep the crowds entertained well into the evening.
