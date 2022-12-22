The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tamworth's Bicentennial Park hosted Christmas Night Markets

By Newsroom
December 22 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was definitely a festive feel in the air, at the Christmas night markets in Tamworth on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.