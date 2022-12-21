The priest setting off fireworks at Australia's biggest country music festival is also creating the sparks and booms for New Year's eve in Armidale and Guyra.
Father Anthony Koppman and his team of eight volunteer pyrotechnicians will light up the New England night sky at 9pm in Armidale's Rologas Sporting Fields and Guyra Recreation Ground on December 31.
About 10 minutes of glitter and sparkle from bursting Brocade Crowns, Willows, Falling Stars and unique aqua colours will stream down from up to 100 metres in the dark.
"We've been having a tough time with Covid and now financially a lot of people are struggling," Fr Anthony said.
"So I want to try and put a smile on people's faces to put behind the challenges we've had this year."
Then on Friday 13th January, Fr Anthony will be lighting up the fireworks for the grand sparkling opening night of the Tamworth Country and Music Festival.
Fr Anthony's passion for pyrotechnics sparked during childhood "cracker nights" when buying firecrackers from the corner store was legal.
"My earliest memories are of collecting shoe boxes so I could put as many firecrackers in, from what pocket money I had been saving up," he said.
A young Anthony would buy parachutes and roman candles to create his own backyard "firework display" for his family.
But in 1986, Cracker Nights were banned across NSW and years later it became illegal to possess, buy or discharge firecrackers without a pyrotechnician licence.
Not wanting his passion to fizzle, Fr Anthony trained as a pyrotechnician in 1997 and got his licence at a facility in Kingscliff, northern New South Wales.
"I wanted to keep doing this not only for something I love and enjoy doing but to share that with everyone else in the community," he said.
"I create artwork up there in the sky that will never end up in an art gallery."
Fr Anthony did the fireworks for international band Daft Punk during their visit to rural NSW town of Wee Waa, but his ultimate goal is to be invited to set off a sparkling night array in the Vatican Gardens for the Pope in Rome.
When Fr Anthony is not planning works of pyrotechnic art in his workshop on Sunday afternoons or engaging in his regular priestly duties, he is in the community with therapy dog Veena.
"Sometimes people can find comfort in just patting a dog," Fr Anthony said of his golden Labrador.
Recently, Veena has been visiting officers at Tamworth's Oxley Police Command during Fr Anthony's honorary chaplaincy missions following the six-person massacre involving two police, Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold, in Queensland.
"They're all part of the police family even if they're in a different state they're connected," Fr Anthony said of the reverberating impacts of the tragedy.
"They're in the front line and they put themselves in harm's way to protect the community."
But it will be Veena whose mental and physical health will be prioritised on New Year's by being locked inside with the radio or TV on to drown out the bangs, pops and fizzes of gunpowder booming outside.
"She'll be looking after all the other dogs," Fr Anthony said.
Fr Anthony nearly called his firework business Father Crackers after the nickname he was given years ago due to his gift with gunpowder.
But after dinner with colleagues one night, they all agreed Holy Smoke would be a more fitting name with which to licence his business.
Fr Anthony was born in Sydney and lived in Coffs Harbour and Queensland working as a supermarket trolley-stacker, tour bus driver and manager before deciding to join the ministry in the late 1990s.
He was ordained as a priest in 2001 at St Mary and Joseph Cathedral in Armidale and has spent time in Moree, Guyra, Walgett, Lightning Ridge and is now at St Patrick's Catholic Church in west Tamworth.
Fr Anthony encourages everyone, including families, to attend the 9 pm fireworks but said the midnight show in Armidale and Guyra was cancelled due to antisocial behaviour and smaller crowd numbers in recent years.
The priest with a penchant for pyrotechnics is also very safety conscious and amid all the numerous risk assessments will cancel in the event of extreme weather.
