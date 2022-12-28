A MAN has admitted to stealing a wool bale worth more than $5000 from a property before dawn and on-selling it to brokers in the New England.
Theo John Burnham will front sentencing in Armidale Local Court next year after pleading guilty to four offences stemming from the theft.
Burnham, 27 at the time, had charges of destroy or damage property; recklessly deal with the proceeds of crime; and two counts of larceny levelled against him at Guyra Police Station in September.
In court, magistrate Mark Richardson accepted the guilty pleas and ordered a full background report into the offending.
He adjourned the case to February for sentencing.
Rural crime investigators and New England police launched a probe after a theft was reported from a Guyra property in the early hours of September 16.
Burnham went to the Glen Ross Road property about 3am and made off with a bale of wool worth about $5000.
He then on-sold it to brokers in Inverell, about an hour south east of Guyra.
Investigators homed in on the offender and Burnham was charged about 10 days later.
He is not on any bail conditions.
Police said at the time of the arrest the stolen wool bale had been recovered.
