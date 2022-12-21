THE votes have been counted for the winning design of a shiny new playground at Viaduct Park.
The public was given a choice between five plans for a new playground at the CBD park, with design two receiving the most votes.
Tamworth Regional Council sports and recreation project officer Amos Fenn, said a total of 2,111 votes were cast with design two racking up 751 of them.
"The plans set out in the Viaduct Park Master Plan continue to become a reality, which is really exciting to see," he said.
The masterplan was adopted by council in 2020, with the aim of creating a vibrant recreational and sporting precinct in the middle of the city.
With construction expected to start in March next year, the playground will be the newest addition to the park, which already includes a skate park, pump track and cafe.
The contract for the design and installation of the playground was awarded to Wollongong-based company, Creative Recreation Solutions.
The $460,000 playground will take four weeks to build and has been funded by the federal government.
But in a bid to improve outdoor spaces across the city, council also has plans to build two more playgrounds.
Council is in consultation with stakeholders about designs for playgrounds at the Moore Creek Recreation Ground and the Tamworth Sports Dome.
The cost to build both playgrounds is expected to be $190,000.
Creative Recreation Solutions was also awarded the contract for these builds, with construction to occur concurrently from mid-March 2023.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
