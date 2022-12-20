Wining, dining and wildlife: Six reasons to visit Adelaide, Australia

With so much going on in Adelaide, there's no reason to not take full advantage of the Spring season and get down to South Australia. Picture from Shutterstock.

Adelaide is the sleepy city that most people in Australia go decades without visiting, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth a trip.



Far from it, in fact, as the wine capital of Australia is brimming with fascinating history and wonderful natural delights for all to enjoy.



To help you enjoy this fantastic city as much as you possibly can, we have put together a list of six reasons to visit Adelaide. If they don't convince you, nothing will.

Wineries

The big seller for Adelaide is the many, many vineyards available to visit and explore. South Australia is the origin of most of the wine from Australia, and certainly some of the best.



Barossa, Adelaide Hills and Coonawarra, to name a few, are some of the wine regions that have resulted in Adelaide being named a Great Wine Capital of the World, which makes them an absolute must-see for any visitor to Adelaide.



Here are our top five wineries to visit in Adelaide:

Somerled Wines

Mount Lofty Ranges Vineyard

Bird in Hand Winery

Cobb's Hill Estate

Longview Vineyard.

Laneway bars

Taking cues from Melbourne, laneway culture is having a big impact on the nightlife of Adelaide, and there's no better time than now to head over there to see the interesting and unique ways this culture is developing.



With bars and clubs, as well as coffee shops and restaurants opening up in the laneways of Adelaide's CBD, there isn't any perfect time of day to go hunting for an adventure down a laneway, so simply pick a meal to tackle and catch a train into the city.



Here are our top five laneway bars to visit in Adelaide:

Bank Street Social

Udaberri

Haines & Co

Pink Moon Saloon

Clever Little Tailor

Foodie fun

Adelaide Central Market is a wonderful, bustling marketplace that boasts one of the largest undercover market areas in the southern hemisphere.



Adding to the charm brought forward by a market of this size is the many food and produce vendors here, all bringing fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish to the people of Adelaide.



A must-see for foodies and those that can appreciate the atmosphere of a very old, very comfortable market. But there are plenty of other places to visit with delicious food and drink on offer.



Here are our top five destinations and activities for foodies in Adelaide:

Barossa Valley Food and Wine Tour

Adelaide Central Market

Magill Estate Restaurant

Restaurant Botanic

Osteria Oggi



Wildlife

The wildlife in Adelaide is every bit as cute, cuddly, and sometimes dangerous as the rest of Australia, and at Cleland Wildlife Park you can experience this wildlife firsthand.



One thing Cleland has that almost nowhere else in Australia has is the option to reserve a spot to go up to, touch, and even hold a koala, Australia's resident tree-dwelling marsupial. However, there are many other in places you can engage with native wildlife.



Here are our top five places to see wildlife and experience in Adelaide:

Cleland Wildlife Park

Seal Bay on Kangaroo Island

Monarto Safari Park

Gorge Wildlife Park

Adelaide International Bird Sanctuary National Park

Beaches

When you're told about beaches in Australia you'll often hear about Bondi, or about the beaches on the Gold Coast, but you'll rarely hear about the beaches in South Australia.



This isn't because the beaches aren't any less beautiful, warm, or enjoyable, it's simply because they are overshadowed by the tourist hotspots in the north.



Semaphore beach is a must-see, with the oldest carousel in the Southern Hemisphere within walking distance, and there's nothing wrong with a quiet, South Australian beach.



Sunlovers will be spoilt for choice when it comes to finding a place to swim or work on their tan.



Here are our top five beaches to visit in Adelaide:

Semaphore Beach

Port Noarlunga

Christies Beach

Glenelg Beach

North Haven Beach

Sporting events

Adelaide oval is the home of the Don Bradman history collection - a gathering of some of the belongings of the greatest cricket batsman in history.



The oval itself has recently undergone hundreds of millions of dollars worth of upgrades, and now allows tours to run throughout when it's not being used for sporting events. But there are plenty of other things to do as tourist who loves sport.



Here are our top five places to see and do as a sports fan in Adelaide:

Adelaide Oval Roof Climb

Waitpinga Farm Quad Bike Adventure Tour

Adelaide Cup Race

The Marion Coastal Walk

Surfing at Middleton Beach

