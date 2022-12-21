Lake Keepit Sailing Club celebrated the last day of sailing for 2022 with a Christmas luncheon on the deck of our clubhouse over-looking a full lake.
It was a far cry from the drought-ravaged Christmas of 2020, when we had half a percentage of capacity in the dam and spectators crowded up on the small hill that had appeared in the small gutter of the sailing area.
This year has been a year of extraordinary sailing on a full lake, with a record 94 entries at our Keepit Kool three-day regatta in October.
What a spectacle it was!
Read also:
We are hoping for a repeat of this success this coming October long weekend.
After the Christmas luncheon, boats were rigged and 10 competitors headed for the start line for the running of heat one of the Summer Cup.
First to start was Manilla sailor Dave Alywin in his Marie-cat, followed by the eager laser sailors.
Three boats led the field around the first lap of the triangular course, in a breeze that varied from zero to 30km.
Robert Kelly and Hugh Evans, both from Tamworth, led with Tim Corben from Barraba.
But the larger catamarans of Drew Green (Tamworth) and Michael Juchau (Quirindi) took the lead.
The fleet was closely packed for most of the race and first to cross the finish was Green's Nacra cat, closely followed by Juchau.
The trio of laser dinghies was broken up, with Evans coming home ahead of Corben and Kelly.
Final placings based on Australia sailing yardstick:
1st: Evans.
2nd: Corben.
3rd: Kelly.
Fastest time: Green.
Upcoming events:
Learn to sail three-day camp (January 3-5).
Club championship heats (January 22).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.