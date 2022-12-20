IT'S BUSINESSES like Heemskerk's Nursery that makes regional NSW a great place to live.
"It's a type of business where you can say 'oh, my nan got her plants from there'," Joblink Plus executive lead Emily Roy said.
"There's decades worth of experience."
After 56 years in the family, Heemskerk's Nursery has changed hands to new owners Joblink Plus - but it's still business as usual during the transition.
Former owner Peter Heemskerk will stick around to teach the new owners the tricks of the trade.
"That local advice that you can only get from a small business and a nursery like Heemskerk's would be available," Ms Roy said.
READ MORE:
The choice to buy the iconic business is part of the service's plans to grow into social enterprise.
"It's small businesses in regional communities that provide jobs, for the most part," she said.
"Peter [Heemskerk] and his family have been able to to move on to the next chapter knowing that the legacy that they've created over decades is in safe hands."
The long term plan is to introduce more training at the site, and provide an opportunity for horticulture skills to bloom in the community.
"If I was five or 10 years younger, I wouldn't have been selling," Mr Heemskerk said. "But time moves on, and every year goes quicker when you get older."
Even in the digital age, Mr Heemskerk said being able to share gardening experience with locals in the area is different.
"It's got a good potential to move forward with training," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.