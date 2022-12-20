TREAT everybody the way you'd like to be treated.
That's the motto Peter Scorgie lives by, and the saying that kickstarted his 23 years of volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
The devoted volunteer and president of the Tamworth branch has been awarded a Meals on Wheels life membership.
Mr Scorgie started helping out after his colleague and president of the service at the time, Laurie Beattie, convinced him to join.
"He said 'there's a lot of people who need our assistance and you're just the bloke for the job'," Mr Scorgie told the Leader.
"And I said 'I can't back out can I?', and he said 'no you can't'."
Mr Scorgie remembers the moment he knew he'd found his calling.
It was right after he was elected as vice president of Tamworth Meals on Wheels at his very first annual general meeting.
Alongside Mr Beattie, the duo was instrumental in obtaining more than $2 million in funding from the federal and state governments, as well as from the Tamworth community, to build a new state-of-the-art kitchen.
READ ALSO:
Volunteers had previously been fighting for space with no room to move before the new kitchen fired up in 2007.
"It's one of my greatest achievements," Mr Scorgie said.
"Now they complain they need skates to get from one end to the other," he joked.
Mr Scorgie also oversaw the first million-dollar turnover the Tamworth branch had seen.
With 347 clients on the books and more than two decades behind the wheel, Mr Scorgie said it was the people that kept him helping out.
"What it's about is respecting our community and supporting those that make this place as great as it is," he said.
"If we don't support them this place is going to fall apart."
The life membership was presented to Mr Scorgie at a special Christmas lunch on Tuesday.
"I was lost for words for once in my life," he said.
"I never went out to get this, but now I have it, it will be pride of place."
Mr Scorgie plans on spending another two years volunteering before passing on the tongs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.