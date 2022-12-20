The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Tamworth Meals on Wheels awards Peter Scorgie life membership after 23 years of service

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated December 20 2022 - 8:18pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Scorgie was awarded a life membership after being with Meals on Wheels for 23 years. Picture by Peter Hardin

TREAT everybody the way you'd like to be treated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.