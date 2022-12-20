WITH a rehoming animal shelter still months away, council staff are dreading the holiday period.
Kennels and cages are full with dogs and cats, but staff at the Tamworth Companion Animal Centre are bracing for an influx of surrenders following Christmas.
Tamworth Regional Council director of liveable communities Gina Vereker, said staff are pleading with the community to rethink gifting pets this festive season.
"A pet isn't like a gift that in the end is unwanted, doesn't fit or you can take back a few weeks later," she said.
"A pet is for the life of that pet."
In the last six months the centre has been full to the brim with little capacity to take on more animals.
And with a looming flood of unwanted Christmas presents, Ms Vereker said staff were extremely concerned.
"We're dreading it," she said.
"The numbers pick up quite substantially at the end of January and early February when everyone goes back to work and the kids go back to school."
One year Ms Vereker said a kitten was brought to the pound with the Christmas ribbon still attached to its collar.
"That's really, really sad, we don't want to see that on a regular basis," she said.
Apart from encouraging the community to avoid giving furry friends as festive gifts, plans are in place to help handle the Christmas rush.
Ms Vereker said there is constant communication with pounds and re-homing facilities across the country, to help deal with the overflow.
The council-led replacement for the old Heaven Can Wait Facility will also be a piece of the puzzle, but Ms Vereker said it would still be a "couple of months" until the site is operational.
"It's been a wonderful response," she said.
"We're currently interviewing staff and we've had lots of volunteers sign up, who will also need some training."
