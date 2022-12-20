The Northern Daily Leader

Gunnedah Cricket: Jayden Winsor guides Kookaburras to their first win of the season with unbeaten half century

By Samantha Newsam
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 4:00pm
The early damage Shayne Riordan did with the ball helped set Kookaburras up for their first win of the season.

Jayden Winsor made his intentions clear early in his match-winning half-century on Saturday.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

