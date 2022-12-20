Jayden Winsor made his intentions clear early in his match-winning half-century on Saturday.
Getting off the mark with a boundary, the opener went on to finish unconquered on 50 and guide Kookaburras to their first win of the 2022/23 Gunnedah first grade season.
Chris Holliday was unbeaten on 25 up the other end with Winsor as they passed Court House's 114 inside 22 overs to continue their improved form with the bat after an indifferent start to the season.
Bundled out for under 100 in three of their first four games they showed some promising signs against Mornington the previous week, posting 9-132.
Winsor and Holliday had a bit of work to do when they came together in the 11th over with Kookaburras 3-39, but peeled off an unbroken 77 run stand to get them home and provide a lift going into the Christmas/New Year recess.
Earlier Ateeq-ur Rahman and Shayne Riordan tore through the Court House top order to have them 4-25 at one stage.
Promoted up the order to five, after top-scoring at eight the week before, Braithen Winsor again led the way with the bat for Court House with 34. He led a mini recovery with Ken Walters (22) before helping them scramble their way into triple figures.
Rahman and Riordan both went on to finish with three wickets, David Callaghan also chiming in with two.
Albion will head into the break on top of the table after beating Mornington by four wickets in the other game. Chasing Mornington's 112, they replied with 6-114 with Mitchell Swain hitting 37 and Bailey Lennox 33.
It was a fairly grim scorecard other than that with extras the next best with 16.
Mornington's didn't look much better, Marcus Hayne (26) sharing the billing with extras for the top score.
The change bowlers did the damage for Albion with Hayden Baker and Mitch Herden both nabbing three.
The win took them to 26 points with Mornington and Court House both on 22 and Kookaburras 10.
The competition resumes on January 7.
