OPENING the show at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival will be a setlist full of winners.
The "significant" concert, held in Toyota Park on January 13, boasts a line up of musicians who dominated the festival the previous year.
Top Golden Guitar winner during the April festival Shane Nicholson, is one of the big names hitting the stage.
Another is 2022 Female Artist of the Year and local, Ashleigh Dallas.
Joining them, is reigning Toyota Star Maker Max Jackson and finalist Jacob Vincent, and Golden Gig winner Mackenzie Lee, plus Golden Gig finalist and contestant on The Voice Lane Pittman.
Event manager Barry Harley said the line up of previous winners is a "nice fit".
"It just indicates the variety of styles and shapes and sizes that the Tamworth festival can offer," he said.
Toyota Park will have a stream of free performances to enjoy in the evenings throughout the week, with artists Shannon Noll, Adam Brand, Amy Sheppard, The Sunny Cowgirls, Chad Morgan, Hayley Jensen, Christie Lamb, Billie-Jo Porter, Katie Jane, and more set to perform.
Plenty of these artists will also take to the Toyota FanZone stage located in the main festival precinct, with performances kicking off at 10 am every day.
Golden Guitar winners Amber Lawrence, Andrew Swift and Darlinghurst are already booked to hit the stage.
"Toyota FanZone gives Festival-goers a unique opportunity to get up close with some of the best, and 2023 will be no different," Mr Harley said.
The Bushwackers, celebrating 42 years at the festival, will also perform on the FanZone stage in 2023, along with The Weeping Willows, Taylor Moss, Kirsty Cox, Brad Butcher, Hurricane Fall, Melanie Dyer, Catherine Britt, Aleyce Simmonds and The Hillbilly Goats.
The show-stopping opening ceremony performance is just the beginning for what's to come for free on the Toyota Park stage.
More information on what's happening at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival can be found online tcmf.com.au.
