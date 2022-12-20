We're being asked to give the gift of life this Christmas and donate blood.
The festive season is an especially challenging time for blood supplies, Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Services, Cath Stone said, because the need for blood doesn't stop over the holiday period.
"We know that every 18 seconds this Christmas someone, somewhere in Australia will rely on blood whether that is for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births, or cancer treatment," she said.
"More than 80 per cent of the population has O or A blood group meaning these blood types are most in demand by hospitals."
Lifeblood is calling for an additional 50 blood donations in Tamworth between December 24 and New Year to ensure supplies.
The week leading into Christmas is one of the busiest of the year for blood donation orders from hospitals.
The Tamworth Donor Centre will be open every day during the Christmas to New Year period, except Christmas Day itself.
To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au, or download the Donate Blood app.\
