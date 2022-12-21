Amazing results for NEGS HSC students Advertising Feature

Students at NEGS have once again proven themselves following the release of the 2022 HSC results. Picture Supplied

NEGS students have once again proven themselves with the release of the 2022 HSC results. Varied in their individual passions and pursuits, students have accomplished much during their secondary schooling, and as a cohort, have achieved impressive HSC results.

Olivia, a boarder from Moree in regional NSW, is the 2022 Dux, achieving outstanding results for her HSC. Olivia loved learning at NEGS, with her parents excited for her to pursue her dreams. She is currently considering a pathway of studying either medicine or civil engineering.

Ella, a boarder from Brisbane and the 2022 Head Prefect, achieved a Band 6 in Ancient History and Band 5 results in English Advanced, Agriculture, and Biology. Having completed the University of New England's Growing Regional and Agricultural Students in Science Program (UNE GRASS) earlier in 2022, Ella is pursuing a professional career in Rural Science, with a particular interest in agriculture and agronomy.

Brielle, a local Day student, performed well in her exams where she ranked 18th for her Design and Technology work, designing a series of innovative identification for cookware, termed 'Educational Cookware Bands'. These bands assist in eliminating cross-contamination in commercial kitchens with easily recognisable bands, constructed from Vario 15 Silicone. This can revolutionise the commercial kitchen, with Brielle pursuing a patent for her design.

NEGS is proud of all the girls' results from the HSC examinations, ultimately leading each girl to their chosen path for their future. Eliza will travel to Canada in the new year, to pursue agriculture and livestock studies, an amazing opportunity with spectacular experiences outside of Australia. According to Eliza, 'NEGS is about pushing us girls to do our very best, giving us many opportunities to try new things and meet new people.'

The calibre of NEGS students is unparalleled. Academic rigour underpins all NEGS' opportunities, with individual learning paths constructed so that each student can achieve their personal goals. More often than not, these personal goals are interconnected with the various extra-curricular activities offered at NEGS, which the girls actively pursue.